Rockman Is The Leading Two Wheeler Parts Manufacturers In India

Rockman is the leading name in aluminum die-cast two-wheeler components in India. They are also manufacturing hundreds of different carbon composite parts for the two-wheeler and four-wheeler manufacturers in India and abroad. Rockman Industries Limited is a part of Hero Group, one of the leading automotive brands in India with an international presence. Rockman is also the primary automotive parts supplier of Hero MotoCorp.

As an OEM and one of the prominent two wheeler parts manufacturers in India, Rockman supplies hundreds of different types of automotive components to Hero, TVS, Hyundai, KIA, Ather, OLS Electric, TATA, Royal Enfield, JAWA, Ford, Mahindra, KSPG Automotive, and several other renowned brands. Their high-quality standard automotive components are also exported to different parts of the world. MAGNA, Ford, Brose, BorgWarner, and several other top-notch international brands are using their die-cast and carbon composite components for manufacturing different kinds of complex machines and equipment for automotive industries.

The current automotive industry is very dependent on aluminum die-cast and carbon composite components. Automotive components manufactured with aluminum or carbon components have multiple advantages. The primary advantage of these composites is their high corrosion resistance capacity, high rigidity, and lightweight. As one of the top two-wheeler parts manufacturers in India, much credit goes yto Rockman for their consistency in meeting the surging demand of the local and international markets. They are also consistent in the matters of maintaining quality standards of the automotive components they manufacture and supply to the best automotive and OEM brands of the world.

Rockman uses the latest technology ensuring the consistent production of hundreds of different types of components that meet the highest standards of the automotive industry. The application of computer-aided design helps in designing intricate components with the highest precision. The manufacturer specializes in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components for all kinds of two-wheelers including motorcycles, scooters, and EVs. They manufacture engine parts, chassis components, wheel components, drive chains, cam chains, alloy wheels, transmission housings, and different exterior parts. They are dedicated to providing quality products and consistent supply to the clients.

Quality is the priority of this one of the best two wheeler parts manufacturers in India. As they supply products to several overseas markets, they are equally focused on maintaining the standards allowed in those overseas markets. Rockman has executed rigorous quality control measures in every step of production ensuring that the automotive parts they supply adhere to industry standards and compliance issues.

Rockman emphasizes the ultimate customer satisfaction through highly responsive and proactive customer services and professional commitment to quality, supply chain management, and deadlines.

