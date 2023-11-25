Pelvic Floor Exercises Guide To Build Core Strength For Women's Health, Wellness

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 24, 2023 1:20 am - With this guide from Healthy Pelvic Floor Muscles, you can learn simple techniques that you can practice each day to strengthen your core - and build pelvic floor endurance!

We've all done a wall sit before. Yeah, you might need to cast your mind back to those PE tests in middle school where you battled your buddies to see who could last the longest – but you can picture the exercise.

Did you know that it's one of the best ways you can strengthen your pelvic floor muscles? That's right – a simple, daily action can help you ward off those pesky pelvic issues and strengthen your core at the same time! Learn all about it in this guide from Healthy Pelvic Floor Muscles.

As you perform a wall sit, your quads, glutes, and hamstrings bear the brunt of supporting your body weight in a sustained squat against the wall. The legs are positioned shoulder-width apart, knees bent at 90 degrees. Maintaining an upright posture also engages the arms, shoulders, and core muscles.

Many women will face pelvic floor dysfunction in their lifetime, leading to symptoms like pelvic organ prolapse. By performing wall sits, you can build strength in your pelvic muscles to help avoid these common issues. When done regularly, gradually increasing wall sit duration allows the pelvic floor muscles to adapt and become stronger over time, the guide says.

The expert encourages you to squeeze your core during the exercise to improve spine stabilization and posture. The sustained squat position also stretches tight hip flexors, improving the range of motion.

Regularly performing wall sits builds muscular endurance, the guide notes. The thighs, glutes, and calves bear the brunt of body weight during the sustained squat, and over time, increased strength allows for easier execution of daily activities like climbing stairs, getting up from a chair, and lifting objects.

The guide was written by Barbara Miller, a licensed chiropractor who helps patients address pain and dysfunction through exercise. She notes that many women are self-conscious about discussing pelvic health openly. With her guide, she aims to educate and empower you to take control of pelvic wellness through simple at-home exercises.

She states: "I am passionate about helping others feel better in their own bodies without relying on harsh medications or invasive treatments. I also enjoy educating people on the importance of physical health and wellness, which I do through my writing as well as through my practice."

It doesn't have to be hard to stay on top of your pelvic floor routine. Start doing wall sits today!

