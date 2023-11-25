The DHI Total Care System - A Sure Shot Way To Achieve Desired Hairline

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 24, 2023 5:11 am - DHI Total Care System is pioneered by DHI India to help people get the safest hair transplant solution. It is a painless and scar-free technique that results in the highest graft survival rate.

Hair loss is one of the major concerns these days. People who struggle with hair loss find it difficult to gel well in social settings, professional settings, and so on. This is particularly the case with those who start to experience hair loss at an early age of their lives, especially in their late twenties. This is a time of professional and personal growth for an individual. In most cases, an individual starts working at the age of 25 and in two to three years they get married. All this seems so easy, right? But these things become a taxing endeavour for those who experience hair loss at this age. It is because they lose confidence, get into depression, and much more happens to them. Hair loss changes one's look and because of their changed looks, they even start to lose wonderful opportunities. In such scenarios, hair transplants come as armour. No matter what is the cause of your hair loss, a cutting-edge hair transplant technique can fix it all. However, it is crucial that you choose the right facility and highly skilled surgeon for your hair loss. DHI India is one of the renowned hair transplant facilities in India with several branches across the country. They offer the most advanced hair transplant technique known as the DHI Total Care System. It is the most effective solution for restoring natural-looking hair.

DHI Total Care System is pioneered by DHI India to help people get the safest hair transplant solution. It is a painless and scar-free technique that results in the highest graft survival rate. DHI India has been a leader in the hair restoration and transplant industry since it was founded in 1970, thanks to its flagship DHI Total Care System. DHI surgeons utilise advanced hair implantation tools to perform the surgery. This technique ensures 100% natural and fuller hair growth. Hair transplant in Bangalore has become a breeze with DHI Total Care System. DHI India has successfully assisted numerous individuals, including well-known celebrities, in regaining their hair growth. DHI India is dedicated to offering 100% natural hair restoration services at the most affordable prices in India and abroad.

Speaking about the procedure, a spokesperson from DHI said,“The DHI Total Care System is an innovative hair transplant procedure that yields 100% natural-looking hair growth. Patients who have undergone this non-invasive hair transplant have achieved the most natural-looking hair results to date. DHI Total Care System is a specialised technique, which is exclusively offered at DHI clinics located in India and other international locations. DHI International is a leading provider of the DHI total care system, with a network of clinics in India and abroad. We don't have tie-ups or partnership deals with other hospitals who claim to provide Direct Hair Implantation.”

He further emphasised, "For individuals facing hair loss and contemplating the DHI Total Care System, we strongly recommend seeking out authorised DHI clinics to achieve the best possible outcomes. Our hair transplant treatment is effective, painless, scar-free, and non-invasive. All our hair transplants are executed with exceptional precision and care, including hair transplants, beard transplants, eyebrow transplants, and so on. In addition, we exclusively use proprietary, high-precision disposable devices to guarantee a 100% success rate for the process.”

He further stated, "Our goal is not only to provide high-quality hair transplants but also to assist individuals in boosting their self-confidence and self-esteem, enabling them to excel in all aspects of their lives."

DHI International boasts a team of highly qualified surgeons and medical advisors who collaborate to develop personalized treatment plans for every patient. The clinic is widely recognized as the top choice for hair restoration due to its exceptional medical staff, state-of-the-art technology, and impeccable facilities. The DHI Total Care System incorporates specialized tools and an innovative implantation procedure, which leads to a more natural-looking end result compared to traditional techniques. Using a specialized tool, DHI surgeons meticulously extract healthy hair follicles from the donor region and implant them precisely into the recipient region. The methodical approach ensures unparalleled accuracy, a natural-looking hairline, healthy hair growth, and a full, thick head of hair.

About DHI International

DHI International is a renowned organization that specializes in hair restoration and transplantation procedures. It offers top-notch hair transplant treatments, including the DHI Total Care System. Since its inception, DHI International has been dedicated to conducting research, diagnosing, and treating hair and scalp disorders. DHI has a global presence in 45 countries, which include India, Thailand, Turkey, London, Africa, Costa Rica, and many others. The brand currently operates 13 clinics that it owns and three clinics that are operated as franchises in India. DHI International has revolutionized the hair transplantation industry with its innovative methods and personalized strategies. Their dedication to quality and customer service is unparalleled. DHI International boasts a team of highly qualified surgeons trained at the London Hair Restoration Academy. They possess the required experience and certifications in order to perform hair transplants, including beard transplants, eyebrow transplants, and so on.

For more details, please get in touch with DHI. To book a hair loss consultation at DHI clinics, you can visit the DHI International website or call 1800 103 9300.