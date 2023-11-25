Israel Discloses Count Of Remaining Hostages In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. There are 215
hostages left in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports, referring to the post of the
representative of the Israel Defense Forces Doron Spielman on
social network X (Twitter).
He noted that the Israeli government has no information about
the condition of the remaining hostages in Gaza.
On the first day of the 4-day humanitarian ceasefire on November
24, Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages. According to the terms,
Israel returned three Palestinian prisoners for each hostage. On
November 25, 13 Israeli hostages and 39 Palestinian hostages were
released.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
