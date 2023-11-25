Kyrgyzstan Intends To Use Middle Corridor For Road And Rail Cargo Transportation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 25. Kyrgyzstan
intends to utilize the southern part of the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) for both
road and rail freight transportation from Kyrgyzstan and China to
European countries, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov made the remark during
the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA)
summit in Baku.
He also highlighted the significant importance of the
"China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway construction project for
Kyrgyzstan and other countries in the region.
"Implementing this mega-project expeditiously will lift our
region out of transportation bottlenecks, connecting approximately
4 billion people. It will expand the geography of cargo
transportation from Asia through Türkiye to Europe, the Middle
East, Iran, the Persian Gulf countries, and North Africa," he
said.
Furthermore, he noted ongoing efforts to organize and carry out
cargo transportation along the routes of Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan -
Turkmenistan - Iran - Türkiye - further into European countries, as
well as the route of Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan - Iran
- continuing towards Saudi Arabia.
The Middle Corridor connects China's and European Union
countries' container rail freight transportation networks via
Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkey, and Eastern Europe.
The multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure connects
Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with railway systems in
China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and
Poland.
The Middle Corridor allows for increased cargo flow from China
to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and the other way
around.
One of the key advantages of this transport corridor is that a
route train via this corridor delivers freight from China to Europe
in an average of 20-25 days.
