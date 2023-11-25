Chief Of Zelensky's Office Vows Retaliation For Drone Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, says Russia will see Ukraine's response to a massive attack by kamikaze drones on the Ukrainian capital.

Yermak stated this in a Telegram posting Saturday morning, Ukrinform reports.

"The war with civilians is the same as 90 years ago. Then it was the Holodomor and now the Russians would also like to do the same but they failed. So all that's left to do for them is launch Shahed drones at civilians, but there will be a response to everything, there will be retaliation for everything," Yermak stressed.

Drone attack on: at least two apartment blocks indamaged by drone debris, casualties reported

The chief f the President's Office says the Ukrainian nation will prevail and that the Ukrainian state will become stronger.

As reported earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said several groups of Shahed one-way attack drones were spotted in the Ukrainian airspace approaching the Ukrainian capital, and called on residents to remain in shelters.

Air defense forces continue to engage incoming aerial targets so the air raid alert remains in place.

On November 25, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office