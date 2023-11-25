-->


Azerbaijan Donates Humanitarian Demining Machine To Ukraine


11/25/2023 2:11:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan donated a humanitarian demining machine, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Seymur Mardaliyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine on his official X account.

The ambassador said that Azerbaijan donated the humanitarian demining machine promised at the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in London in June 2023.

He also added that specialists from the Azerbaijani producer company Improtex Industries have started training of Ukrainian experts on the exploitation of the machine.

