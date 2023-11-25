Azerbaijan Donates Humanitarian Demining Machine To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan donated a humanitarian demining machine, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Seymur
Mardaliyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine on his official X
account.
The ambassador said that Azerbaijan donated the humanitarian
demining machine promised at the Ukraine Recovery Conference held
in London in June 2023.
He also added that specialists from the Azerbaijani producer
company Improtex Industries have started training of Ukrainian
experts on the exploitation of the machine.
