Kuwait Oil Price Up 24 Cents To USD 85.98 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 24 cents to USD 85.98 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 85.74 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. The Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate in the global markets fell each by 84 cents and USD 1.56 to settle at USD 80.58 per barrel and USD 75.54 per barrel respectively. (end) km

