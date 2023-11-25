(MENAFN- Pressat) The Matthew 25 Mission announces the launch of the Share the Love campaign. This will be held at the Gather Space in the Beacon Shopping Centre Eastbourne on the 29th and 30th November 2023.

The Matthew 25 Mission is a local charity which helps support vulnerable and marginalised people in Eastbourne. Guests are supported by our key workers and volunteers to address a wide range of challenges, including but not limited to homelessness, substance abuse, mental health, relationship breakdown and more.

The event will provide an opportunity for the local community to get to know what we do and more about Share the Love 500. We will be running activities for all ages, including free art and gardening sessions run by our incredible volunteers.

Plus, the book 'Voices From The Margins: Matthew 25 Mission Eastbourne' will be launched. Voices from the Margins evolved from a writing residency that Paul Howard undertook with Matthew 25 Mission as part of his MA in Creative Writing at the University of Brighton. This work is in collaboration with Matthew 25 Mission volunteer, Lesley Dawson . She collected material from guests and added a section on the experiences of the many M25 volunteers.

We receive no official funding and rely on the kindness and generosity of the Eastbourne Community. Last year we provided 38,485 meals and accommodated 33,687 visits from guests

For more details about the event, please follow us on social media Facebook and instagram.

Come join the fun, spread the love, and support a great cause!