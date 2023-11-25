Japan Well On The Way To Chip-Making's Vanguard

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Developments at Rapidus and TSMC highlight Japan's attempt to advance to the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing. It is a comprehensive effort devoid of the financial, social and political difficulties seen in Germany, the US and China.

Rapidus, Japan's advanced semiconductor production venture, will work on 1nm integrated circuit design with the University of Tokyo and the CEA-Leti research institute of France, according to Japanese media reports.

This should put it on a process technology development track converging with Intel.

TSMC, Taiwan's industry-leading semiconductor foundry, is reported to be considering 3nm production in Kumamoto on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu. This points to step-by-step progress toward the ability to fabricate smartphone and AI processors.

By the end of this decade, these projects should give Japan some of the world's most advanced semiconductor production facilities worldwide, filling a large gap in its manufacturing capability and greatly increasing the security of its electronics supply chain.

On October 10, French research institute CEA-Leti held its 17th annual Innovation Day in Tokyo.

At the event, CEA-Leti signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Japan's Leading Edge Semiconductor Technology Center (LSTC) to launch“a long-term and sustainable collaboration in different advanced semiconductor fields, including materials, devices, processes, and technology” and“jointly define long-term R&D roadmaps.”

Rapidus chairman Tetsuro (Terry) Higashi was in attendance and about 30 meetings were held between CEA-Leti representatives and other Japanese electronics companies.

On November 17, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported that Rapidus and CEA-Leti will collaborate on the

development of process technologies from

1

to 1nm. Rapidus hopes to migrate from 2nm in 2027 to 1.4nm by 2030, with production at 1nm starting soon after that.

Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike (left) and Chairman Tetsuro Higashi hold a news conference. Image: Facebook