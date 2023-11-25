Air India To Operate 4 Weekly Flights From Delhi To Phuket

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai: Tata owned airline Air India on Nov 24 announced that it will start non-stop flights from Delhi to Phuket, Thailand from December 15. The airline also said that services to the island city is a part of the airline's expansion plans in the Far East and South East Asia.

The aircraft connecting to national capital and Phuket is an A320neo, offering 162 seats of which 150 are economy and 12 business class. The airline also informed that it will be starting off with a four-flights-a-week schedule, that is, it will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Read More:

Delhi airport to cross 70m passenger traffic in fiscal 24

"AI 378 will depart from Delhi at 0110 hrs to arrive in Phuket the same day at 0710 hrs.

The return flight AI 379 will take off from Phuket at 0810 hrs and land in Delhi at 1050 hrs (All Local Time)," Air India said.

Further, it plans daily operations from January 2024.

"We are delighted to welcome Phuket into our network and will continue to expand our connectivity and enhance frequency on domestic and international sectors providing more

flexibility of choice to our customers and contributing to the growth in the aviation sector," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India.

With daily nonstop flights from Delhi and Mumbai and six flights a week from Kolkata, Air India currently offers a total of 26 flights to Bangkok per week.

The Indian airline has an interline partnership with Bangkok Airways through which it provides convenient connections via Bangkok to and from 10 popular destinations in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.

Passengers can make bookings for flights to Phuket from today via all channels, including Air India's website, mobile app, and through travel agents (including online travel agents).

-B