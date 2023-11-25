A Middle East Guide To Closing The Climate Gap

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As the world remains focused on hostilities in Gaza, the 28th meeting of the Conference of Parties on Climate Change – COP28 – is an important reminder that cooperation is the only means to mitigate human-caused calamity.

There's plenty of commentary surrounding the fact that a fossil-fuel producer – the United Arab Emirates – is hosting COP28 next month. But in reality, the UAE, a capital-rich and multi-aligned middle power, has the credentials to bridge the climate-change gap between the developed and developing worlds.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries manage some US$4 trillion in assets through their sovereign wealth funds. This capital, together with technological prowess, could be crucial to achieving the expectations of the“Loss and Damage Fund ,” which was established after COP27 in Egypt to assist“developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.”

So far, COP27's ambition hasn't borne fruit. A plan to raise

$100 billion a year

to help poor countries address climate change, funding that was scheduled to begin flowing in 2020, has met with little success. The delay is certain to be a point of contention between donors and potential beneficiaries at COP28.

This year's climate talks are more than a gathering for environmental groups. They hold paramount importance for Middle Eastern countries, especially oil-producing states. For these nations, the fallout from climate change extends beyond economic considerations and energy export potential, deeply affecting the lives and livelihoods of their citizens, particularly in vital sectors such as agriculture, water and electricity.