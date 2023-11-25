Kuwait Amir Congratulates Suriname On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable to President of Suriname Chan Sandokhi, congratulating him on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness wished him everlasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity for his country and people. (end) ahm

