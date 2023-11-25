Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Suriname On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to President of Suriname Chan Sandokhi on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished him everlasting health. (pickup previous) ahm

