Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Suriname On Nat'l Day


11/25/2023 1:12:12 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to President of Suriname Chan Sandokhi on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished him everlasting health. (pickup previous)
