Kuwait Ready To Receive Injured Palestinians From Gaza: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Nov 25 (NNN-KUNA) – Kuwait's Ministry of Health announced yesterday, the readiness of its hospitals and various sectors to receive injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip for treatment.

The ministry said in a statement on social media platform X that, it is“continuing coordination and cooperation with relevant authorities in Kuwait to receive the wounded from our Palestinian brothers,” noting, it“will provide healthcare to the wounded according to different situations.”

The statement pointed out that the move represents the stance of Kuwait, both its government and people, on the Palestinian issue.

Kuwait has been operating flights to Egypt's Al-Arish Airport, in its North Sinai governorate, since Oct 23, to transport aid to the Gaza Strip, which carried food and medical supplies, tents, and ambulances.

Hamas and Israel have reached an agreement on a four-day cease-fire. Under the deal, Hamas would release at least 50 Israeli hostages from Gaza in exchange for some 150 Palestinian detainees held in Israeli jails.

In addition, the truce has enabled the delivery of more aid supplies to the enclave and allowed for the transfer of the wounded and sick for treatment, outside the territory.– NNN-KUNA

