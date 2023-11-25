Belarusian-Russian Trade Continues To Grow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarusian-Russian trade totaled $35.5 billion in
January-September 2023, up 11% from the year before, deputy speaker
of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament Valery Belsky
said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
"Trade between Belarus and Russia reached $35.5 billion in the
first nine months of the year," the Belarusian state-run news
agency BelTA quoted Belsky as saying at a meeting of the
Belarusian-Russian inter-parliamentary commission on Friday.
"This is almost 11% more than in the respective period last
year, when bilateral trade also hit an all-time high," Belsky
said.
