-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Belarusian-Russian Trade Continues To Grow


11/25/2023 1:10:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarusian-Russian trade totaled $35.5 billion in January-September 2023, up 11% from the year before, deputy speaker of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament Valery Belsky said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"Trade between Belarus and Russia reached $35.5 billion in the first nine months of the year," the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA quoted Belsky as saying at a meeting of the Belarusian-Russian inter-parliamentary commission on Friday.

"This is almost 11% more than in the respective period last year, when bilateral trade also hit an all-time high," Belsky said.

MENAFN25112023000195011045ID1107483245

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search