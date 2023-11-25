153 Ships With Food Pass Through Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 24, 153 civilian ships with food have already passed through the Black Sea humanitarian corridor, the security of which is ensured by the Ukrainian Navy.

This was reported by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on the social network X , Ukrinform saw.

"As of today, 153 ships carrying over 5.6 million metric tons of grain and other cargo have gone through Ukraine's Black Sea humanitarian corridor, supporting farmers and other businesses in Ukraine and providing food and other products to the world," Brink wrote.

As reported, in September 2023, a new humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea was launched, which enjoys international trust.