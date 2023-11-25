HALO Trust In Ukraine Provides Technical Assistance To Ukrainian Sappers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service received from The HALO Trust in Ukraine a HITACHI loader and two vehicles to be used by professional sappers.

This was reported by the press office of the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform saw.

Thus, a HITACHI remote-controlled loader was transferred to the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response, which will ensure the safety of emergency services experts during emergency operations in areas where there an explosive threat is in place.

Representatives of the State Emergency Service have already been trained in the use of this front-end loader and received the relevant certificates.

Ukrainian rescuers received technical assistance from The HALO Trust in Ukraine \ Photo: SESU

In addition, rescuers were given two cars that will be used by sappers in their work.

"I would like to thank our partners for their continued support and technical assistance in the field of demining the liberated territories and saving the lives of sappers," said Andriy Danyk, deputy chief of the State Emergency Service.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the government's plan envisages the training of 5,000 sappers and bomb squad experts for mine clearance by the end of next year.

The

HALO Trust

(Hazardous Area Life-support Organization) is a humanitarian

non-government organization

which primarily works to clear landmines and other explosive devices left behind by conflicts.