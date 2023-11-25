Drone Attack On Kyiv: At Least Three Apartment Blocks In Kyiv Damaged By Drone Debris, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dniprovskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, the wreckage of a downed drone hit a high-rise apartment block.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

According to the mayor, rescuers and paramedics have rushed to the scene of the impact.

The Kyiv City Military Administration report says smoke is seen on the upper floors of the affected apartment block.

Russia launches massiveattack on Kyiv

"So far, two casualties have been reported in the Solomianskyi district. Both individuals received medical treatment on the spot. Also, paramedics scrambled to the Podilskyi and Solomianskyi districts," reports Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko .

In the same area, a five-storey apartment block was damaged.

"Rescuers are working to get two women from under the rubble," Klitschko added.

The administration added that a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Solomianskyi district.

In the Holosiivskyi district , a fragment of a downed drone hit a four-storey residential building.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a large number of Russian one-way attack drones is attacking Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday.

Illustrative photo: Drone attack on Kyiv in May 2023