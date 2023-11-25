Zelensky Expects EU To Fulfill Promise To Launch Accession Talks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky expects the European Union to fulfill its promise to launch negotiations on Ukraine's European integration in response to the country's full implementation of all the recommendations set by the European Commission.

He said this during a joint press conference with the President of the Republic of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevičs, in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Zelensky said he had discussed with his Latvian counterpart the relations between the countries at the level of the EU institutions, and emphasized that Latvia fundamentally supports Ukraine's full accession to the European Union. In this context, he added that he informed his Latvian colleague about Ukraine's implementation of the recommendations set by the European Commission, which was a prerequisite for the launch of accession talks. Zelensky thanked Latvia and President Rinkevičs for their readiness to maintain "the energetic approach" to cooperation between the European Union and Ukraine.

"We expect that the EU will follow up on its promise to launch negotiations in response to Ukraine's full implementation of all recommendations," the Ukrainian president emphasized.

Rinkevičs says Latvia believes Ukraine has fulfilled all the criteria that were set for the accession talks to start. As noted in the recently published European Commission report, Ukraine's progress is notable in the field of reforms. Therefore, Latvia believes the EU should react accordingly by launching the accession talks, the Latvian president stressed.

In response to the question of how Latvia can help Ukraine in this matter in the European political arena, the Latvian leader assured that his country, without a doubt, is providing such support, constantly emphasizing the need to start the accession negotiation process between the EU and Ukraine as soon as possible, so that the decision is made as early as December, and that the process is launched in February.

Rinkevičs also noted Latvia's strong and unwavering political support for Ukraine in the European Council and all other European institutions both in the matter of accession and in receiving a EUR 50 billion package of financial aid. According to Rinkevičs, the prime minister of Latvia and other government officials are in close contact with various European bodies to ensure that the necessary decisions are made.

The Latvian leader said he met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis to discuss extensively the ways to support Ukraine, how to ensure the necessary macro-financial assistance, and how to convince individual member states that are still considering their position. He expressed confidence in the success of the efforts which he admits could take time, while Ukraine needs help immediately.

As Ukrinform reported earlier on November 8, the European Commission recommended that the European Council launch accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova. It also recommended that, under certain conditions, the relevant negotiations be opened with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia be granted a candidate status.

In December 2023, the European Council will consider the issue of opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Latvia's Saeima has supported the launch of negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the European Union and confirmed its readiness to provide both countries with the necessary support in implementing reforms on their path toward full EU membership.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office