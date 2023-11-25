AFD Group Names Possible Date For Financing First Project In Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. French
Development Agency (AFD) Group hopes to be able to finance its
first project in Kazakhstan in 2024, Vincent Caupin, Head of
Central Asia Office of AFD, told Trend in an exclusive interview.
"During the visit of President of France Emmanuel Macron to
Kazakhstan, the two governments signed an intergovernmental
agreement on French Development Agency (AFD) Group activities in
the country. This will allow the three entities of the group to
operate in Kazakhstan," he said.
According to him, AFD can provide long-term financing for public
investment in many sectors, from health to water and energy.
"Proparco (French financial institute) will support the private
sector through loans to private financial institutions and
companies. Expertise France (French public agency) can provide
technical expertise to government bodies to implement public
policies. We focus on supporting policy to tackle climate change
and to adapt the economy and the environment to a warmer climate,"
he said.
Caupin noted that AFD will finance projects and programs based
on the government of Kazakhstan requests.
"For instance, a first visit from our technical experts in the
health sector took place in early October to identify needs and to
what extent we can provide added-value to address them. Similar
visits will be organized in the coming weeks on
water/sanitation/irrigation topics and on energy," he said.
AFD Group thinks that in order to reach the target of
carbon-neutrality by 2060, the Kazakh economy will have to
diversify, and the Agency stands ready to contribute to the
financing of this dynamic. Without financing for innovative
approaches, there is no economic growth.
"The first step is to have these technical visits and understand
the needs and the specificities of Kazakhstan. We will then be able
to finance relevant projects. We hope to be able to finance a first
project in 2024," Caupin noted.
