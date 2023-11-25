Turkish Security Forces Destroy Terrorist Targets

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Turkish security
forces conducted an air operation against terrorist groups located
in northern Iraq, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense says,
Trend reports.
It is noted that the operation was carried out in the areas of
Qara, Metina, Hakurk and Qandil, located in northern Iraq.
According to the information, a total of 17 objects were
destroyed, including caves and shelters belonging to
terrorists.
