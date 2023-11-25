Deaths From COVID-19 Rise In Two Regions Of World - WHO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. More than 519
thousand people became infected with coronavirus, more than 2.4
thousand people died from October 23 to November 19, the World
Health Organization (WHO) says, Trend reports.
Compared to the previous four weeks, overall cases fell by 13
percent and deaths by 72 percent, the data showed. At the same
time, the death rate increased by 14 percent in the Western Pacific
region, and by 167 percent and 12 percent in Africa and the Eastern
Mediterranean, respectively.
In four weeks, 519,399 cases of the disease and 2,456 deaths
were detected worldwide.
