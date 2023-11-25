Soltanly Village's Reconstruction Will Enable Almost 5000 People To Return - Péter Szijjártó (Exclusive Interview) (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Hungarian
consortium is starting the reconstruction of Soltanly village in
Karabakh, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter
Szijjártó said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited
Azerbaijan.
“When it comes to Karabakh, Hungary's position has always been
very clear. We were standing up for the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of Azerbaijan. From the very beginning, we made it very
clear that we would be very happy to take part in the
reconstruction efforts. After long discussions we have come to an
agreement. A Hungarian company put together a consortium of many
Hungarian companies and they have been contracted to rebuild the
settlement called Soltanly. We took part in the groundbreaking
ceremony in Soltanly to start reconstruction of the village in
order to enable almost 5000 people to return. We are going to build
houses, schools, hospitals, social institutions,” he said.
Purpose of visit
Péter Szijjártó said he has come to Baku this time to
participate at the SPECA (Special Program for the Economies of
Central Asia) ministerial meeting, which is of high importance for
Hungary.
“Connectivity between East and West, connectivity between EU and
Asia is of utmost importance for us. We don't want those
politicians, who are willing to decouple and isolate Asia from
Europe, to push for their will. Therefore, we see Central Asia
having a huge role. Central Asia is a bridge between East and West.
We do see this role of Central Asia becoming more and more
significant. We would like to contribute to strengthening Central
Asia, strengthening the cooperation among the Central Asian
countries. We would like to participate in infrastructural
development, modernization, digitalization,” said the minister.
Development of Middle Corridor
He went on to add that Hungary is absolutely interested in
developing the Middle Corridor.
“China is now the number two import source for the Hungarian
economy. Hungary is a number one target of Chinese investments in
Central Europe and we buy more and more energy sources from this
region, including oil from Kazakhstan and natural gas from
Azerbaijan. So, we're absolutely interested in increasing the
capacity of the delivery routes between Asia and Europe. This means
that we would like to contribute to increasing the capacity of the
Middle Corridor be it a transportation route, railway or energy
transportation, electricity or gas. In this regard, we have
exemplary cooperation with Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania in a
project called the Middle Green Corridor in the framework of which
we are delivering green energy from the Caspian region to Central
Europe,” Péter Szijjártó noted.
Caspian-EU green corridor
The minister pointed out that Hungary is absolutely committed to
environmental protection.
“Meantime, we're committed to the balance between economic
competitiveness to be improved and environment to be protected.
Therefore, we're interested in sustainable way of generating energy
in Hungary. That's why we invest in solar and nuclear energy. We
are interested in most of the imported sources to be green as well.
Potential of green electricity from the Caspian region is huge, as
we understand, it is many gigawatts. So, the capacity of the
transmission line under the Black Sea should be somewhere around 3
to 4 gigawatts in order to make sense from both perspectives,
meaning supply and demand,” he said.
Gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Hungary
Péter Szijjártó noted that Hungary would like to diversify its
energy sources, including the gas sources and the delivery
routes.
“For us diversification doesn't mean that there would be
replacement of the current sources with other ones. Diversification
for us means that we add new sources to our energy mix. Therefore,
Azerbaijan is a very important partner of cooperation. We have
already agreed on terms of delivering 100 million cubic meters of
gas from Azerbaijan to Hungary already this year. We are interested
in piling it up to some 1 billion cubic meters annually,” said the
minister.
Unfortunately, said Szijjártó, it does not exclusively depend on
Azerbaijan and Hungary.
“It depends on the infrastructure, capacity of the delivery
routes through the South-Eastern Europe. We have already turned to
the European Commission to help us with financial means in order to
increase the capacity of the infrastructure in the South-Eastern
Europe. Unfortunately, so far, the EU is rejective, which is
unacceptable from our perspective. They say that within 15 years
gas is not going to be part of the national energy mix. We say,
number one: we don't know and number two: even if it is the case,
what happens in the next 14 years? While European Commission is
putting pressure on us to diversify sources, but they are not ready
to take part in financing the capacity increase of the South-East
European infrastructure. But we are working together with
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia in order to find
solutions,” he said.
Southern Gas Corridor's expansion
He noted that the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor should
be increased not only from the perspective of deliveries to
Hungary, but from the perspective of increasing European
demand.
“For us what matter is whether the capacity of the South-East
European network can be increased or not. Because the delivery
route would include that region from Türkiye through Bulgaria,
Serbia, Romania. There are the bottlenecks that should be
eliminated, capacities of pipelines and interconnectors should be
increased. The bigger capacity such kind of delivery routes as the
Southern Gas Corridor have, the bigger hope we have to get access
to new sources of energy. So, Hungary is interested in boosting the
capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor,” noted Szijjártó.
Record in bilateral trade
“We have really good news. In the first eight months of this
year, trade between Azerbaijan and Hungary approached $100 million,
which has never been the case ever before if you look at the entire
years. In eight months, the trade was bigger than any other entire
year before. This means, we are breaking record this year, which is
great and we continue to work on it,” the minister said.
When it comes to companies' corporate investments in Azerbaijan,
Szijjártó noted that there is $211 million worth investment on
behalf of the energy drinks producer company Hell.
“They are very successful on your market and they would like to
locate some production here as well. Our biggest pharmaceutical
company called Richter has signed a production agreement with one
of your pharmaceutical companies. They will produce medical and
pharmaceutical products here as well. So, the Hungarian companies
are interested, they started to invest, trade is breaking records
and on top of that we are buying gas. It is totally new dimension
in our relations,” he added.
Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn
