Azerbaijan Sends Mine-Clearing Vehicle To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan has
sent a domestic "Revival P" mine-clearing vehicle to Ukraine,
Trend reports,
referring to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The statement said that Azerbaijan handed over the vehicle to
the rescuers of Ukraine's Poltava region.
It was also noted that the representatives of the manufacturing
company arrived in Ukraine, where they will hold trainings for
local specialists.
Azerbaijan's gesture to send the vehicle fits within the
country's ongoing humanitarian aid efforts to Ukraine. Earlier in
November, a humanitarian aid convoy from Azerbaijan arrived in
Ukraine. The humanitarian commodities (including electrical
equipment) were sent by a convoy of 14 trucks to assist in the
restoration of sustainable electrical supply to the impacted
territories.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky on
numerous occasions expressed gratitude of the country for
Azerbaijan's helping efforts.
