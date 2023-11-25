Hungary Interested In Developing Middle Corridor - Péter Szijjártó

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Hungary is
absolutely interested in developing the Middle Corridor, Hungary's
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in an
exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Azerbaijan.
“China is now the number two import source for the Hungarian
economy. Hungary is a number one target of Chinese investments in
Central Europe and we buy more and more energy sources from this
region, including oil from Kazakhstan and natural gas from
Azerbaijan. So, we're absolutely interested in increasing the
capacity of the delivery routes between Asia and Europe. This means
that we would like to contribute to increasing the capacity of the
Middle Corridor be it a transportation route, railway or energy
transportation, electricity or gas. In this regard, we have
exemplary cooperation with Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania in a
project called the Middle Green Corridor in the framework of which
we are delivering green energy from the Caspian region to Central
Europe,” Péter Szijjártó noted.
The Middle Corridor connects China's and European Union
countries' container rail freight transportation networks via
Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkey, and Eastern Europe.
The multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure connects
Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with railway systems in
China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, and
Poland.
The Middle Corridor allows for increased cargo flow from China
to Turkey, as well as to European countries and the other way
around.
One of the key advantages of this transport corridor is that a
route train via this corridor delivers freight from China to Europe
in an average of 20-25 days.
