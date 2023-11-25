Hungary Interested In Piling Up Gas Imports From Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Hungary is
interested in piling up gas imports from Azerbaijan to some 1
billion cubic meters annually, Hungary's Minister of Foreign
Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Azerbaijan.
He noted that Hungary would like to diversify its energy
sources, including the gas sources and the delivery routes.
“For us diversification doesn't mean that there would be
replacement of the current sources with other ones. Diversification
for us means that we add new sources to our energy mix. Therefore,
Azerbaijan is a very important partner of cooperation. We have
already agreed on terms of delivering 100 million cubic meters of
gas from Azerbaijan to Hungary already this year. We are interested
in piling it up to some 1 billion cubic meters annually,” said the
minister.
Unfortunately, said Szijjártó, it does not exclusively depend on
Azerbaijan and Hungary.
“It depends on the infrastructure, capacity of the delivery
routes through the South-Eastern Europe. We have already turned to
the European Commission to help us with financial means in order to
increase the capacity of the infrastructure in the South-Eastern
Europe. Unfortunately, so far, the EU is rejective, which is
unacceptable from our perspective. They say that within 15 years
gas is not going to be part of the national energy mix. We say,
number one: we don't know and number two: even if it is the case,
what happens in the next 14 years? While European Commission is
putting pressure on us to diversify sources, but they are not ready
to take part in financing the capacity increase of the South-East
European infrastructure. But we are working together with
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia in order to find
solutions,” he said.
Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn
MENAFN25112023000187011040ID1107483226
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.