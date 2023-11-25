Kazakh Delegation Explores SPECA Countries' Exhibition On Regional Co-Op In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The delegation of Kazakhstan, while on a visit to Azerbaijan, got acquainted with the exhibition of SPECA countries "Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development" on Nov. 24, Trend reports.

The delegation was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of the Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

The exhibition allowed to get acquainted with the large-scale work on implementation of the I State Program on the 'Great Return' to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, improvement of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation and their integration into the national economy, restoration of cultural and historical monuments, ensuring sustainable development, creation of the most modern infrastructure and conditions for decent living.

A special stand dedicated to national leader Heydar Aliyev was presented at the exhibition, with 11 books and stamps dedicated to him, as well as a gold coin issued by AzerGold CJSC on the occasion of his centenary.

Shahin Mustafayev, Mikayil Jabbarov, and guests from Kazakhstan acquainted with the stands of SPECA member countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as observed the products manufactured in the member countries.

The purpose of the exhibition was to introduce the economic potential of the participating countries, discuss opportunities for mutually beneficial partnership, and strengthen regional economic cooperation. Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan represent a single historical, cultural, and geographical region of strategic importance.

The open area of the exhibition showcased vehicles, as well as equipment and machinery related to such areas as industry, agriculture, defense industry, energy, and others.

The exhibition was organized on the initiative of Azerbaijan within the framework of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia - SPECA Week. The exhibition was held in Baku Expo Center.