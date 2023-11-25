Kazakh Delegation Explores SPECA Countries' Exhibition On Regional Co-Op In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The delegation
of Kazakhstan, while on a visit to Azerbaijan, got acquainted with
the exhibition of SPECA countries "Regional Cooperation for
Sustainable Development" on Nov. 24, Trend reports.
The delegation was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of
Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of the Economy Mikayil
Jabbarov.
The exhibition allowed to get acquainted with the large-scale
work on implementation of the I State Program on the 'Great Return'
to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, improvement of the
territories liberated from Armenian occupation and their
integration into the national economy, restoration of cultural and
historical monuments, ensuring sustainable development, creation of
the most modern infrastructure and conditions for decent
living.
A special stand dedicated to national leader Heydar Aliyev was
presented at the exhibition, with 11 books and stamps dedicated to
him, as well as a gold coin issued by AzerGold CJSC on the occasion
of his centenary.
Shahin Mustafayev, Mikayil Jabbarov, and guests from Kazakhstan
acquainted with the stands of SPECA member countries - Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as
observed the products manufactured in the member countries.
The purpose of the exhibition was to introduce the economic
potential of the participating countries, discuss opportunities for
mutually beneficial partnership, and strengthen regional economic
cooperation. Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan represent a
single historical, cultural, and geographical region of strategic
importance.
The open area of the exhibition showcased vehicles, as well as
equipment and machinery related to such areas as industry,
agriculture, defense industry, energy, and others.
The exhibition was organized on the initiative of Azerbaijan
within the framework of the UN Special Programme for the Economies
of Central Asia - SPECA Week. The exhibition was held in Baku Expo
Center.
