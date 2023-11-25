Hungary Supports Boosting Southern Gas Corridor's Capacity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The capacity of
the Southern Gas Corridor should be increased not only from the
perspective of deliveries to Hungary, but from the perspective of
increasing European demand, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs
and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Azerbaijan.
“For us what matter is whether the capacity of the South-East
European network can be increased or not. Because the delivery
route would include that region from Türkiye through Bulgaria,
Serbia, Romania. There are the bottlenecks that should be
eliminated, capacities of pipelines and interconnectors should be
increased. The bigger capacity such kind of delivery routes as the
Southern Gas Corridor have, the bigger hope we have to get access
to new sources of energy. So, Hungary is interested in boosting the
capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor,” noted Szijjártó.
The Southern Gas Corridor commenced the transportation of
Azerbaijani gas to Europe on December 31, 2020, facilitating the
movement of gas from the Caspian Sea region to European countries
through Georgia and Turkey. The total cost of the project amounted
to $33 billion, notably less than the initially forecasted $45
billion. Capital expenditures for the Southern Gas Corridor project
are expected to be fully reimbursed within 8–10 years.
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU reached an agreement to
increase the volume of gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor
from the existing 10 billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic
meters by 2027.
