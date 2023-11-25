Hungary Supports Boosting Southern Gas Corridor's Capacity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor should be increased not only from the perspective of deliveries to Hungary, but from the perspective of increasing European demand, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Azerbaijan.

“For us what matter is whether the capacity of the South-East European network can be increased or not. Because the delivery route would include that region from Türkiye through Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania. There are the bottlenecks that should be eliminated, capacities of pipelines and interconnectors should be increased. The bigger capacity such kind of delivery routes as the Southern Gas Corridor have, the bigger hope we have to get access to new sources of energy. So, Hungary is interested in boosting the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor,” noted Szijjártó.

The Southern Gas Corridor commenced the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe on December 31, 2020, facilitating the movement of gas from the Caspian Sea region to European countries through Georgia and Turkey. The total cost of the project amounted to $33 billion, notably less than the initially forecasted $45 billion. Capital expenditures for the Southern Gas Corridor project are expected to be fully reimbursed within 8–10 years.

In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU reached an agreement to increase the volume of gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor from the existing 10 billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.

