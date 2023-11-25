Kazakhstan Keen To Co-Op With Türkiye In Seed Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Kazakhstan is
interested in cooperation with Türkiye in the field of seed
production, Trend reports.
This was stated during a meeting between the Vice Minister of
Agriculture of Kazakhstan Abulkhair Tamabek and the Vice Minister
of Agriculture of Türkiye Ebubekir Gizligider.
During the meeting, the parties also discussed attracting
investments to Kazakhstan and cooperation between the countries in
the field of agriculture.
In addition, Kazakh vice minister met with representatives of
the Association of Industrialists and Seed Producers, the Turkish
Seed Association TÜRKTOB and the Seed Association of the Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECOSA).
Tamabek discussed with them possible joint projects on seed
production and the development of new varieties of seeds.
At the same time, Gizligider said that the 22-nd International
Exhibition of Greenhouses, Agricultural Technologies and Livestock
Equipment (GROWTECH) will be held in Turkish Antalya on November
22-25, 2023.
In this regard, Gizligider invited Tamabek to take part in the
exhibition.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye amounted to $4.4
billion from January through September 2023.
Türkiye is one of Kazakhstan's most important trading, economic,
and investment partners. Kazakhstan has more than 3,800 firms
(3,835) with Turkish capital participation, ranking second among
foreign countries.
Türkiye's direct investment in Kazakhstan has totaled $4.6
billion over the last 17 years.
