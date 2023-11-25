Maverick Business Academy Will Honour Deserving Individuals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MAVERICK Business Academy London, an esteemed institution with multiple national and international accolades, is based in London, UK, with a Corporate & Admissions Office in Dubai and regulated Local MAVERICK Access Points in over 20 countries. It proudly serves as the official educational enterprise of HALI Management UAE, established in 2012, offering innovative, cost-effective, and impactful educational and training solutions to students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs across the GCC, MENA, AFRICAN, SOUTH ASIAN & other SOUTH EAST ASIAN nations.



As a trailblazer in the Transnational Education Sector, Maverick specializes in providing globally recognized and accredited qualifications delivered through online, hybrid, and onsite modes. The offerings span from High School/Foundation Diploma to Bachelors, Masters, PhD, DBA, and EPD (European Professional Doctorate) from eight prestigious universities and awarding bodies spanning Switzerland, UK, USA, France, Australia, Germany, Cyprus, Togo & Cambodia, all at a fraction of the cost.



In pursuit of its mission to make education borderless, accessible, impactful, and affordable, Maverick strategically partners with RUSHFORD Business School in Geneva, Switzerland. RUSHFORD, a premium top-10 ranked European Business School, is QS 5 Stars rated for Teaching and Online Learning, accredited by SWISS EDUQUA, PRME, ICDE, and proud members of AACSB, BGA, and other noteworthy international collaborations and industrial partnerships.



In a historic collaboration with RUSHFORD, the MAVERICK Business Academy in the United Arab Emirates recognizes and encourages selected Business Entrepreneurs globally, conferring the prestigious European Professional Doctorate (EPD-EU) based on their professional journey, integrity, and social welfare activities.



The EPD is designed to unearth the untold success stories of each entrepreneur, inspiring them to strive for more and elevate their social status. As a tradition, the convocation ceremony honors an Emirati Legendary Personality for their exemplary achievements and contributions to the nation's economy and the betterment of deserving individuals. This year, the honorees are H.E. Salwa Al Shaibani, President of The Federation of Business & Professional Women in UAE (BPW – UAE), and Mr. Sandeep Marwah, a renowned international media personality with five world records, founder of Noida Film City, Founder Director of Marwah Studios and Asian Academy of Film and Television, and Founder of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment, holding numerous awards and accolades.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah will be conferred with the prestigious Honorary Doctorate at a Gala 8th EPD Convocation Ceremony, where entrepreneurs from various countries will receive their Doctoral Qualifications on November 26, 2023, at Atlantis, Palm Dubai. The ceremony will be attended by Ambassadors and Consuls of many countries, leading businessmen, professionals, and valued guests from diverse industries.



