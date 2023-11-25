Sandeep Marwah Inspires Students At AAFT School Of Fashion And Design

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a special program titled“A Day In The life Of An Achiever,” the AAFT School of Fashion and Design played host to Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an accomplished international personality and a leading figure in the entertainment industry. The event aimed to provide students with insights into Dr. Marwah's life journey and inspire them to create a remarkable path for themselves.



Sandeep Marwah, known for his global contributions to the field of media and entertainment, shared anecdotes from his life, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs that shaped his journey. His motivational address aimed to instill a sense of purpose and determination among the students, encouraging them to overcome obstacles and strive for excellence.



During his speech, Dr. Marwah expressed a profound desire to not only uplift the students of AAFT but also contribute positively to the growth and prosperity of the nation. He emphasized the importance of love for one's country, stating that such love, when reciprocated, brings about all the comforts one seeks in life.



The interactive session allowed students to engage with Dr. Marwah directly, posing questions about various aspects of life, career choices, and personal habits. Dr. Marwah, with his wealth of experience, provided valuable insights and guidance, addressing the queries with enthusiasm and wisdom.



As the session concluded, Dr. Marwah extended warm Diwali greetings to everyone present, congratulating them on the festive occasion. He encouraged the students to embrace the spirit of love and peace, urging them to make it a daily practice to spread positivity and harmony.



The event marked a significant day for the students of AAFT School of Fashion and Design, leaving them inspired and motivated to pursue their dreams with dedication and passion. Later Dr. Marwah presented students with their achievers certificate and appreciated their fashion show & exhibition of sketches, garments and models.



