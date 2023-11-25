(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) --



1952 -- The first cultural club was established under the name: National Culture Club.

1961 -- Kuwait Investment Company was established with a capital of 15 million Kuwaiti Dinars (KD) to invest locally and internationally.

1962 -- Algerian revolution icon Jamila Buhraid visited Kuwait and was warmly welcomed in recognition of her struggle against French colonization. The visit was a recognition of the Algerian revolution to the huge support of Kuwait to the Algerian people against the French colonization.

1985 -- Iran seized Kuwait cargo vessel, Ibn Al-Baitar, as part of hostile acts against Kuwaiti ships.

2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law stipulating pre-marriage tests to make sure the future couples were free of infectious and genetic diseases.

2010 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 12 million loan agreement with Pakistan to develop a hydro-electricity project.

2010 -- Kuwait's Hamad Al-Nuwaiem won the Gold medal in the weight lifting, 75kg category, in the Asian Games, held in Guangzhou, China. Kuwait won four gold, six silver and one bronze medal in the games.

2013 -- KFAED financed 12 development projects in Guinea with an estimated value of USD 177 million.

2014 -- Kuwait donated USD one million to establish an Islamic Center in US State of Utah.

2014 -- Kuwait donated USD 117,000 to establish an Islamic and Cultural Center in Poland.

2018 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research announced the launch of the first vehicle operated by hydrogen fuel.

2018 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) announced a project to build three giant Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tankers with a value of KD 64.895 million.

2020 -- A team of Kuwaiti surgeons carried out the first liver transplant surgery for a female citizen. The operation was carried out at Al-Dabboos Center at Adan Hospital. (end)

