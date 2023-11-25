Fair Weather Forecast Almost Nationwide Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be fair almost countrywide and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said.According to the JMD report, Sunday will see a slight drop in temperatures, and the weather will be pleasant nationwide.On Monday, the Kingdom will be affected by a relatively cold and humid air mass, with a significant drop in temperatures. Rainfall is forecast in the Kingdom's northern areas, extending to the central regions and parts of the southwestern areas.On Tuesday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast and the weather will be partly cloudy and relatively cold almost nationwide.Also today, temperatures will range between a high of 20 degrees Celsius and a low of 10C in Amman, while the port city of Aqaba will a see a fair 29C, sliding to 18C at night.