Union Cooperative Launches a Campaign Offering Discounts of up to 60% on the Occasion of the UAE's Celebration of the 52nd National Day







Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Union Cooperative extends its warmest congratulations to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and the citizens and residents of the country on the occasion of the 52nd National Day, which falls on December 2, 2023. The cooperative announced that it will launch a special discount campaign starting from November 27, 2023, and lasting until December 6, offering discounts and reduced prices on essential goods to delight consumers and all segments of society.

It emphasized that celebrating National Day enhances the values of loyalty and belonging in everyone's hearts and highlights the efforts of the founders, who, with their sincerity, have raised the flag of the nation high in all international forums. It also mentioned that the campaign offering discounts on 1,500 essential food and non-food items that are most consumed by consumers, with discounts of up to 60%.

Furthermore, it stated that it began its celebrations for the 52nd National Day on November 23, 2023, with the launch of a campaign titled 'Get Ready for UAE National Day,' which is still ongoing until November 26.

It clarified that Union Cooperative's campaigns and initiatives, coinciding with the country's celebrations of the 52nd Union Day, align with the UAE's primary goals and Union Cooperative's objectives of promoting community happiness. It emphasized that throughout the year, the cooperative is committed to offering promotional offers aimed at easing the burden on consumers by providing high-quality products at competitive prices.

It is worth noting that the initiatives of the 52nd National Day campaign focus on Emirati products, as well as fresh and frozen meat, chicken, rice, sugar, flour, bottled water, and other essential goods. These items were selected based on statistics conducted by the cooperative on the most consumed materials by its customers.