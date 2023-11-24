First Batch Of Prisoners Reunited With Families In Implementation Of 4-Day Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced that the first batch of freed Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages have been reunited with their families, as part of the implementation of the humanitarian pause between Israel and Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) that was mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States of America.

Dr Al Ansari stated that the first 39 Palestinian women and children have been released from Israeli prisons and reunited with their families.

He said that the first 13 hostages, all women and children, have been reunited with their families in Israel, adding that they were supervised safely out of Gaza by the International Red Cross as part of the implementation of the Humanitarian Pause.

In addition, 10 Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen were also handed to the International Red Crescent as part of ongoing mediation, outside the framework of the agreement of the Humanitarian Pause, Dr Al Ansari said.

The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the humanitarian aid trucks scheduled to enter Gaza today have been able to cross the border to deliver critical aid supplies to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Strip.

He added: "We have maintained direct lines of communication with both sides and the International Red Cross throughout the process. We continue to monitor the situation and are relaying information between both sides and the International Red Cross in real-time to ensure that any issues that occur are immediately addressed. We also remain in close contact with our regional and international partners regarding the current situation."

The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "We express our thanks to all parties for their cooperation so far and hope to build momentum in the coming hours and days towards extending this pause beyond the initial four-day period."