Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Thai Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received a phone call from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand HE Dr. Barnbury Pahidha Nokara.

During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries as well as the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the phone call, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity of continuing efforts to halt the war in Gaza, adding that the only guarantee for achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East region is to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with the Arab Initiative and the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent, viable State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the Palestinian people enjoying their inalienable rights.

For his part, HE the Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked the State of Qatar for the prominent role in mediating the release of Thai civilians.