Israel And Hamas Exchange Prisoners In The First Days Of The Humanitarian Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / Ramallah/PNN-



As part of the exchange deal and the four-day humanitarian ceasefire brokered by Qatar, Egypt and USA between Hamas movement and Israeli the Israeli authorities released 39 detainees, including 24 women and 15 children, on Friday evening.



The release took place at the 'Ofer' military prison located on citizens' lands in the town of Beitunia west of Ramallah, and from the 'Moskobiya' prison in occupied Jerusalem."

"Several female detainees expressed their happiness upon their release from Israeli prisons. However, their joy is tempered for two reasons. First, they left behind thousands of prisoners in the prisons, where Israeli Prison Service authorities engage in racist practices and daily assaults against the detainees. Second, the source of their incomplete joy is the number of martyrs who fell in the Gaza Strip during the Israeli war and aggression."

"Since the afternoon hours, a number of citizens and relatives of detainees, including child detainees, gathered in front of the entrance of the 'Ofer' military prison to welcome their daughters and sons scheduled for release as part of the exchange deal.

Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear gas towards the citizens, resulting in the injury of two children, a young man by live ammunition, and a journalist by rubber-coated metal bullets in the leg.

In a related context, Israeli occupation forces raided the homes of detainees Amani Al-Hashem, Marah Bakir, and Zeina Abdo in the occupied city of Jerusalem."

"The Palestinian Prisoners Society stated that, in the ongoing threats against the families of detainees, the occupation authorities summoned individuals from the families of Jerusalemite female detainees to interrogation rooms in 'Al-Mascobiya' since this morning. Their phones were confiscated, and they were detained.

The homes of detainees Amani Al-Hashem, Zeina Abdu, and Marah Bakir were raided. The family of detainee was informed not to conduct any press interviews. Additionally, the occupation threatened the family of detainee Fatima Shahin in Bethlehem."















