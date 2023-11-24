Six Men Arrested For Burglary

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Criminal Investigation Department at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has arrested six persons of African nationalities for stealing from houses in different residential areas in the country, MoI X account posted Friday. After taking permission from the Public Prosecution, the accused were arrested and a search of their accommodation led to the seizure of money amounting to QR1,288,000, gold jewellery estimated at QR300,000 and tools used for the thefts. The accused admitted the charges against them and they were referred to the prosecution concerned alongside the seized money, jewellery and the tools to take the necessary legal procedures.

MENAFN24112023000067011011ID1107483054