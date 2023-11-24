Jerusalem: Implementation Of 22 November 2023 Agreement

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





Jerusalem – The following is a statement by UN Special Coordinator for The Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, on the implementation of 22 November 2023 agreement.

“I welcome today's start to the implementation of the agreement reached on Wednesday (22 November) which saw the release of 13 Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas and others on 7 October, and the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons. I also welcome the release of a number of foreign workers held in Gaza. I look forward to additional releases expected over the coming days.

Today's humanitarian pause went into effect with relative calm allowing truckloads of aid to go into Gaza.

These developments are a significant humanitarian breakthrough that we need to build on.

More assistance and supplies must enter the Strip safely and continuously to alleviate the immense suffering of civilians.

I reiterate my call for the release of all hostages held by Hamas and others in Gaza.

I highly appreciate and commend the Governments of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States for their determined efforts to facilitate this agreement.

I call on all concerned parties to uphold their commitments and refrain from provocations or any actions that could impact the full implementation of this agreement.

“I also urge the parties to exhaust every effort to achieve an extended humanitarian ceasefire and pursue a more peaceful future.”