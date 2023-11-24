Publix Is Donating Fresh Produce To 34 Feeding America Partner Food Banks For Thanksgiving

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

More than 21 million pounds of produce already donated in 2023

LAKELAND, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Publix is purchasing and delivering more than 1.3 million pounds of fresh produce to 34 Feeding America partner food banks. This donation of fruits and vegetables is meant to help put nutritious food on the tables of people facing hunger during the holiday.





These donations are part of the company's commitment through its biannual Feeding More Together register campaign. Each year, Publix donates $10 million to purchase and deliver produce to Feeding America partner food banks. Customer donations provide shelf-stable and additional perishable food for local food banks and pantries. In 2023 alone, Publix has donated more than 21 million pounds of produce to Feeding America partner food banks.

“At this time of year, while so many of us are sitting around a table filled with food, millions of Americans aren't as fortunate,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones.“During this season of thanks, we're grateful for the opportunity to provide fresh produce to families in need. At Publix, we're committed to doing good, together to help alleviate hunger during the holidays and every day.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 250,000 associates, currently operates 1,358 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at publix/newsroom .

Below are the 34 Feeding America partner food banks receiving produce:

Alabama



Central Alabama Food Bank

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Food Bank of North Alabama Montgomery Area Food Bank

Florida



Feeding Northeast Florida

Feeding South Florida

Feeding Tampa Bay

Harry Chapin Food Bank

Second Harvest of Central Florida

Second Harvest of the Big Bend Treasure Coast Food Bank

Georgia



America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Feeding the Valley

Golden Harvest Food Bank

Northeast Georgia Food Bank Second Harvest of South Georgia

Kentucky

Dare to Care

North Carolina



Action Pathways

Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Food Bank of the Albemarle

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

MANNA Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina Second Harvest of Metrolina

South Carolina



Harvest Hope Lowcountry Food Bank

Tennessee



Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee

Second Harvest of Eastern Tennessee Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee

Virginia



Feed More Community Food Bank

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Virginia Peninsula Food Bank

