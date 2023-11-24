Publix Is Donating Fresh Produce To 34 Feeding America Partner Food Banks For Thanksgiving

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)
More than 21 million pounds of produce already donated in 2023
LAKELAND, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Publix is purchasing and delivering more than 1.3 million pounds of fresh produce to 34 Feeding America partner food banks. This donation of fruits and vegetables is meant to help put nutritious food on the tables of people facing hunger during the holiday.
These donations are part of the company's commitment through its biannual Feeding More Together register campaign. Each year, Publix donates $10 million to purchase and deliver produce to Feeding America partner food banks. Customer donations provide shelf-stable and additional perishable food for local food banks and pantries. In 2023 alone, Publix has donated more than 21 million pounds of produce to Feeding America partner food banks.
“At this time of year, while so many of us are sitting around a table filled with food, millions of Americans aren't as fortunate,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones.“During this season of thanks, we're grateful for the opportunity to provide fresh produce to families in need. At Publix, we're committed to doing good, together to help alleviate hunger during the holidays and every day.”
Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 250,000 associates, currently operates 1,358 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at publix/newsroom .
Below are the 34 Feeding America partner food banks receiving produce:
Alabama
Central Alabama Food Bank Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank of North Alabama Montgomery Area Food Bank
Florida
Feeding Northeast Florida Feeding South Florida Feeding Tampa Bay Harry Chapin Food Bank Second Harvest of Central Florida Second Harvest of the Big Bend Treasure Coast Food Bank
Georgia
America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Atlanta Community Food Bank Feeding the Valley Golden Harvest Food Bank Northeast Georgia Food Bank Second Harvest of South Georgia
Kentucky
North Carolina
Action Pathways Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina Food Bank of the Albemarle Inter-Faith Food Shuttle MANNA Food Bank Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina Second Harvest of Metrolina
South Carolina
Harvest Hope Lowcountry Food Bank
Tennessee
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee Second Harvest of Eastern Tennessee Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee
Virginia
Feed More Community Food Bank Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Virginia Peninsula Food Bank
