North American Van Lines Donates Over 100,000 Pounds Of Food During Annual Drive

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–North American Van Lines collected 103,999 pounds of food during its third annual Great North American Food Drive. Through its long-standing partnership with Move For Hunger , the collected food is donated to local food banks and will provide nearly 87,000 meals for families and individuals in need, far exceeding previous drives.





“North American launched the Great North American Food Drive in 2021, activating our agent network to collect vital food donations for our local communities,” stated Kevin Murphy, Vice President and General Manager of North American Van Lines.“In addition to the tremendous amount of food our network donated, we also focused on raising funds to help support Move For Hunger and its hunger action initiatives all year long,” concludes Murphy.

More than 44 million Americans face food insecurity every day. Since 2011, North American agents have donated nearly 900,000 pounds to food banks across North America through its partnership with Move For Hunger. The donations collected during the Great North American Food Drive and ongoing efforts throughout the year are vital in ensuring more families have access to meals this Thanksgiving and beyond.

“North American Van Lines is one of Move For Hunger's longest-standing partners,” says Adam Lowy, Founder of Move For Hunger.“It's amazing to see what this incredible group of movers has accomplished in a few short months to impact the communities they serve.”

Throughout its 90-year history, North American Van Lines has prioritized providing exceptional moving experiences and uplifting the communities it serves. North American and its agent network look forward to strengthening the partnership with Move For Hunger to continue to fight hunger.

