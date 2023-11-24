R Kelly's Younger Brother, Carey Kelly Drops A New Explosive 10 Volume Book Series Called The Kelly Chronicles Volume 1

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Carey Kelly's new book series is powerful. It details the struggles of growing up on the South side of Chicago with his superstar brother and two other siblings. He tells how they overcame molestation, abuse, and all the traps of the hood to touring the world and gracing stages everywhere. He also dives into the rift between the family and the same wounds that a lot of families face and his current journey to heal. The Kelly Chronicles Volume 1 is available on Amazon in paperback, e-book, and in audio.

Book overview

A compelling story about child molestations and emotional distress, in the Kelly family, from rags to riches, stardom and fame, and the relentlessness of a mother who battled with poverty and dealt with the stressors to raise her children to the best of her ability and the sacrifices that she made to give her kids a fighting chance in this life to overcome all of the bad hands in the deck of cards that we were dealt as children and yet still teaching us right from wrong as a strong black woman, keeping her faith in GOD. In Matthew 20:16 The last will be first and the first shall be last, she instilled the bible in our DNA and she told us there's nothing that we can not be in this world as long as we put GOD first. The trials and tribulations we go through in this life are only a test to increase our faith in God to become a testimony. This is my story!