Ukrainian Farmers Harvest 75.7M T Of Grains, Oilseeds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 24, 2023, Ukrainian farmers harvested 75.7 million tons of new grain and oilseeds.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported this.

The harvest of grains and legumes was carried out on 10.237 million hectares with a yield of 53.8 centners per hectare (c/ha). In total, more than 55.53 million tons of grain have been harvested.

As of November 24, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 24.878 million tons of corn from more than 3.325 million hectares (yield, 74.8 c/ha), 22.478 million tons of wheat from 4.694 million hectares (yield, 47.9 c/ha), 5.909 million tons of barley from more than 1.504 million hectares (yield, 39.3 c/ha) and 399,500 tons of peas from 154,400 hectares (yield, 25.9 c/ha).

Buckwheat was harvested in the amount of 207,400 tons from 139,700 ha (yield, 14.8 c/ha). 180,000 tons of millet were harvested from 79,500 ha (yield, 22.6 c/ha). Other grains and pulses were harvested in the amount of 1.002 million tons from 339,900 hectares.

As of November 24, Ukraine harvested 20.703 million tons of oilseeds from over 8.205 million hectares. 11.929 million tons of sunflower seeds have already been harvested from over 5.009 million hectares (yield, 23.8 c/ha). Soybeans have been harvested in the amount of 4.769 million tons from more than 1.8 million hectares (yield, 26.5 c/ha). 4.005 million tons of rapeseed were harvested from 1.396 million hectares (yield, 28.7 c/ha).

As of November 24, Ukraine has already harvested more than 11.83 million tons of sugar beet from 236,300 hectares with a yield of 469.1 c/ha.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Grain Association predicted that in 2023 Ukraine would harvest 81.6 million tons of grains and oilseeds.