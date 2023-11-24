Two Labourers Killed In IED Blast At Iron Ore Mine In India

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (NNN-PTI) – Two labourers were killed and one wounded yesterday, after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off, at an iron ore mine in the central Indian state of Chattisgarh, police said.

The blast took place in the Narayanpur district, about 350 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chattisgarh.

“The victims were heading for work in the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine,” a police official said.“The wounded labourer has been hospitalised.”

According to police, the labourers might have stepped over the pressure IED, causing it to blast.

Police officials suspect the involvement of Naxals in planting the IED.

Reports said, the iron ore mine has been allotted to a private company, and Naxals operating the area, opposed the project for a long time.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India.– NNN-PTI

