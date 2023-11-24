Powerful Explosion Heard In Kabul: Witnesses

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
KABUL, Nov 25 (NNN-ANA) – A powerful explosion was heard in the fifth district of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, last night, witnesses said.
Authorities have not commented on the report, so far.– NNN-ANA
MENAFN24112023000200011047ID1107482974
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.