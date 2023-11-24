-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Powerful Explosion Heard In Kabul: Witnesses


11/24/2023 8:09:35 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Nov 25 (NNN-ANA) – A powerful explosion was heard in the fifth district of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, last night, witnesses said.

Authorities have not commented on the report, so far.– NNN-ANA

MENAFN24112023000200011047ID1107482974

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search