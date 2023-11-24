-->


Spain Denounces 'Indiscriminate' Gaza Deaths


11/24/2023 7:22:39 PM

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)--


Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday denounced on a visit to the Gaza Strip border what he called the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians, Reuters reported.
While at the Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Sanchez also called for a lasting humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza "to reverse the catastrophic situation that the people of the Strip are going through."

