Spain Denounces 'Indiscriminate' Gaza Deaths

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday denounced on a visit to the Gaza Strip border what he called the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians, Reuters reported.While at the Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Sanchez also called for a lasting humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza "to reverse the catastrophic situation that the people of the Strip are going through."

