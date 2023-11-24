European Commission President: Extremist Violence In West Bank Settlements Must Stop

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that rising violence by extremists in the Israeli-occupied West Bank had to stop.Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank has increased since October 7, Reuters reported."We must prevent violence from spreading, and therefore a peaceful co-existence is only possible with the two-state solution," Von der Leyen told a news conference in Canada alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Council President Charles Michel.

