European Commission President: Extremist Violence In West Bank Settlements Must Stop


11/24/2023 7:22:39 PM

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that rising violence by extremists in the Israeli-occupied West Bank had to stop.
Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank has increased since October 7, Reuters reported.
"We must prevent violence from spreading, and therefore a peaceful co-existence is only possible with the two-state solution," Von der Leyen told a news conference in Canada alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Council President Charles Michel.

