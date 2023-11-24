Ukrainian Marines Destroy Russia's Grad Rocket Launcher In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher in the Kherson region.

The Department for Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (StratCom ) said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on November 24, the 140th reconnaissance battalion of the marines spotted a Grad MLRS of the Russian occupying forces in the Kherson sector," the post said.

Video: StratCom

According to the report, a HIMARS system was used to destroy the target.

Earlier reports said that Ukraine's defense forces repelled 62 Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka sectors on Friday.