Ukrainian Marines Destroy Russia's Grad Rocket Launcher In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher in the Kherson region.
The Department for Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (StratCom ) said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, on November 24, the 140th reconnaissance battalion of the marines spotted a Grad MLRS of the Russian occupying forces in the Kherson sector," the post said.
Video: StratCom
According to the report, a HIMARS system was used to destroy the target.
Earlier reports said that Ukraine's defense forces repelled 62 Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka sectors on Friday.
