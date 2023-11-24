There Will Be No Elections In Ukraine Next Year MP Arakhamia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Presidential, parliamentary, or local elections will not be held in Ukraine in 2024.

Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party, said this in an interview with the Moseichuk+ program, Ukrinform reports.

"I don't think there can be any elections at all next year: neither presidential, nor parliamentary, nor local ones," he said.

According to Arakhamia, he has heard rumors that regional headquarters of political parties are preparing for elections.

"I have received reports that some regional headquarters are preparing for something, making [election] lists. [...] that people want to spend extra money instead of buying something for the front," he said.

He also noted that none of Ukraine's international partners was forcing the government to hold elections next year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 6 that amid wartime it was inexpedient to talk about any elections in 2024.